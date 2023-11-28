Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Hale County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patton Springs High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale Center High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Home, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.