Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Fort Bend County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Royal High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brenham High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Bush High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Richmond, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crawford High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Richmond, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Christian Academy at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
