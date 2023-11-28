Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fisher County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fisher County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blackwell High School at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rotan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roby High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guthrie High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Roby High School
- Game Time: 7:40 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Roby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.