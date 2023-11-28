Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edwards County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Edwards County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Edwards County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocksprings High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
