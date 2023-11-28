Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Denton County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fossil Ridge High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billy Ryan High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sanger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sanger, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
