Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cottle County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Cottle County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cottle County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roby High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.