The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) ahead of their game against the Miami Heat (10-7) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28 from Kaseya Center.

Their last time out, the Bucks won on Sunday 108-102 against the Trail Blazers. In the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points.

The Heat are coming off of a 112-97 loss to the Nets in their most recent game on Saturday. Caleb Martin scored a team-best 22 points for the Heat in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Questionable Achilles 11.6 3.9 4.2 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 22.7 10.4 3.9 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Back 7.3 3.1 1.7 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 20.7 5 4 Duncan Robinson SF Questionable Thumb 14.5 2.7 2.7 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2.5 226.5

