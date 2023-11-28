Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bosque County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tolar High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School at Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Granbury, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranfills Gap High School at Blanket High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Blanket, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesboro High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.