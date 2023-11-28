Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Bell County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marble Falls High School at Lake Belton High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGregor High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Holland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Salado High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNeil High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gatesville High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
