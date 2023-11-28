The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Colonels allow to opponents.
  • Baylor is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 205th.
  • The Bears average 90.5 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 76.4 the Colonels allow.
  • Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Baylor played better at home last season, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Bears ceded 66.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.9.
  • Baylor sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UMKC W 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/22/2023 Oregon State W 88-72 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Florida W 95-91 Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State - Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State - Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall - Ferrell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.