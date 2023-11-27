Houston Christian vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 27
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) host the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) after winning five home games in a row. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites by 34.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup's point total is 163.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Houston Christian vs. TCU Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|TCU
|-34.5
|163.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Huskies Betting Records & Stats
- Houston Christian played 13 games last season that finished with over 163.5 points.
- The average over/under for Huskies contests last year was 160.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Huskies beat the spread 13 times in 32 games last season.
- Houston Christian (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 2.6% more often than TCU (15-18-0) last year.
Houston Christian vs. TCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 163.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 163.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|4
|12.1%
|75.3
|152.9
|68.4
|151.5
|142.4
|Houston Christian
|13
|48.1%
|77.6
|152.9
|83.1
|151.5
|153.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends
- The Huskies scored an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.
- Houston Christian went 9-7 against the spread and 9-11 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Houston Christian vs. TCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|15-18-0
|0-2
|16-17-0
|Houston Christian
|13-14-0
|0-1
|16-11-0
Houston Christian vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|Houston Christian
|13-4
|Home Record
|8-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-13
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-2-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.