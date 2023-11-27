The Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Houston Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston Christian vs. TCU Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-34.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-34.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. TCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston Christian went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

The Huskies did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 34.5-point underdogs.

TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games went over the point total.

