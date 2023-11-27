The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, three percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
  • Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.7% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 39th.
  • The Huskies put up 9.2 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Horned Frogs gave up (68.4).
  • Houston Christian went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Houston Christian put up 86.6 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).
  • The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (81 per game) than away (84.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Houston Christian drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) as well.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Florida International L 83-74 Sharp Gymnasium
11/20/2023 UTSA L 89-87 Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 92-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/27/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist - Sharp Gymnasium

