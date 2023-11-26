Sunday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (4-1) against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on November 26.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 76, Wyoming 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-5.8)

Texas (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Texas is 1-4-0 against the spread, while Wyoming's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 3-2-0 and the Cowboys are 1-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allow 68 per outing (135th in college basketball).

Texas pulls down 32.8 rebounds per game (204th in college basketball) while conceding 29 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Texas knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 37.9% rate (55th in college basketball), compared to the 5 per game its opponents make at a 26.6% rate.

The Longhorns average 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (53rd in college basketball), and allow 86.6 points per 100 possessions (145th in college basketball).

Texas forces 12.2 turnovers per game (191st in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (147th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.