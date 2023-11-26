The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) play the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas State vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats put up an average of 73 points per game, 14 more points than the 59 the Islanders give up to opponents.

Texas State is 3-1 when it scores more than 59 points.

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73 points.

The Islanders put up 10.5 more points per game (66.8) than the Bobcats allow (56.3).

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.

Texas State is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Islanders shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Bobcats allow defensively.

The Bobcats' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.2 higher than the Islanders have conceded.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Schedule