The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Lions are the 344th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 107th.

The Lions record 11.4 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Pioneers allow (80.5).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

The Lions ceded 72.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce performed better in home games last season, draining 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule