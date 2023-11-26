The SMU Mustangs (4-2) are double-digit, 16.5-point favorites against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -16.5 136.5

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points three times.

The average point total in SMU's contests this year is 139.3, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

SMU won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Mustangs have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.

SMU has a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 23 79.3% 70.3 137.7 75.6 145.4 142.0 UL Monroe 11 42.3% 67.4 137.7 69.8 145.4 136.2

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The Mustangs average 74.5 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 73.8 the Warhawks allow.

SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 1-1 19-10-0 UL Monroe 12-14-0 1-2 11-15-0

SMU vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU UL Monroe 7-9 Home Record 7-8 1-10 Away Record 4-10 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

