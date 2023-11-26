The SMU Mustangs (4-2) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Warhawks allow to opponents.
  • SMU has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 66th.
  • The 74.5 points per game the Mustangs record are only 0.7 more points than the Warhawks give up (73.8).
  • When SMU scores more than 73.8 points, it is 3-0.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Mustangs were better at home last season, surrendering 70.8 points per game, compared to 83.1 away from home.
  • In home games, SMU sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (28%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin L 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Moody Coliseum

