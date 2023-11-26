Sunday's game at Joan Perry Brock Center has the Lamar Cardinals (3-3) squaring off against the Delaware State Hornets (2-5) at 1:00 PM (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Lamar by a score of 77-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Lamar vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Lamar vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 77, Delaware State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-5.6)

Lamar (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Delaware State has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while Lamar's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. A total of two out of the Hornets' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 83.7 points per game, 47th in college basketball, and giving up 75.2 per contest, 272nd in college basketball) and have a +51 scoring differential.

Lamar records 39.7 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

Lamar makes 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

Lamar has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (295th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (61st in college basketball).

