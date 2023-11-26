The Lamar Cardinals (3-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Delaware State Hornets (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

This season, Lamar has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 74th.

The Cardinals' 83.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 76.4 the Hornets allow.

Lamar is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (63.2) last season.

At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).

Beyond the arc, Lamar made fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) too.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule