Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This clash will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12
|268th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.