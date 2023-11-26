The Houston Cougars (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (1-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers averaged just two more points per game last year (61.5) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (59.5).

When New Orleans allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 6-6.

Last year, the Cougars put up 64.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 67.2 the Privateers gave up.

Houston went 5-5 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

