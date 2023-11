There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature CUSA teams. That includes the Liberty Lady Flames versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Liberty Lady Flames vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 11:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Richmond Spiders 12:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 1:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Middle Tennessee Raiders at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) William & Mary Tribe at Florida International Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - North Alabama Lions at UTEP Miners 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 -

