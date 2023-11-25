Week 13 CAA Scores & Results
Nov. 25, 2023
Looking to see how the two games featuring CAA teams played out in Week 13 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for the top performers and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
North Carolina Central vs. Richmond
Week 13 CAA Results
Richmond 49 North Carolina Central 27
Richmond Leaders
- Passing: Kyle Wickersham (16-for-23, 291 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Savon Smith (15 ATT, 73 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jerry Garcia Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Passing: Davius Richard (16-for-27, 262 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Richard (18 ATT, 51 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Devin Smith (10 TAR, 6 REC, 202 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Richmond
|North Carolina Central
|506
|Total Yards
|330
|291
|Passing Yards
|262
|215
|Rushing Yards
|68
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's CAA Games
