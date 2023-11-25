The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) go up against the UTEP Miners (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners are shooting 51.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 43.3% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

UTEP has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Miners are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 198th.

The Miners average 16.7 more points per game (89.5) than the Lions allow (72.8).

UTEP is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.6.

In 2022-23, the Miners conceded 10.9 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (74.7).

At home, UTEP sunk 4.8 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule