The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) after losing three road games in a row. The Red Wolves are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 158.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -6.5 158.5

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 158.5 points.

The average total for UT Rio Grande Valley's games this season is 157.5 points, 1.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UT Rio Grande Valley are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Vaqueros have not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UT Rio Grande Valley has a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 3 75% 76.4 152.9 86.2 167.2 157.5 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 33.3% 76.5 152.9 81.0 167.2 157.2

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Vaqueros score an average of 76.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 86.2 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 2-2-0 1-0 2-2-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 1-2-0 1-1 2-1-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State UT Rio Grande Valley 10-8 Home Record 12-6 2-11 Away Record 3-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 58 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

