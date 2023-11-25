The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) travel to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. N.C. A&T Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 62.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 56.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.

UT Arlington is 0-5 when it scores more than 56.6 points.

N.C. A&T's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.

The Aggies score 13.4 fewer points per game (70) than the Mavericks allow (83.4).

The Aggies are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.1%).

The Mavericks' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Aggies have given up.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Gia Adams: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Taliyah Clark: 10.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Adela Valkova: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG% Nya Threatt: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

UT Arlington Schedule