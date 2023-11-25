The UCLA Bruins (7-4) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the California Golden Bears (5-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Cal matchup.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 13 Odds

UCLA vs. Cal Betting Trends

UCLA is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Bruins have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Cal is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

UCLA & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

