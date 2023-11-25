Player prop betting options for Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available in the Philadelphia 76ers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Paycom Center on Saturday (starting at 5:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-PH

BSOK and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +144)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 less than Saturday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -104) 0.5 (Over: -164)

Saturday's points prop for Josh Giddey is 12.5. That's 0.2 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Giddey's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's prop bet.

His 0.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 31.9 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (32.5).

He has grabbed 11.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (12.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Embiid's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

The 25.5-point over/under set for Tyrese Maxey on Saturday is 0.8 less than his scoring average on the season (26.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Maxey's assists average -- 7.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Saturday (3.5).

