Thunder vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Joel Embiid (first, 31.9 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-PH. The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.
Thunder vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-1.5
|230.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in six of 15 games this season.
- The average over/under for Oklahoma City's matchups this season is 229.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's total.
- Oklahoma City has a 12-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Thunder have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info
Thunder vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|6
|40%
|118.9
|238.2
|112.2
|222.4
|225.0
|Thunder
|6
|40%
|119.3
|238.2
|110.2
|222.4
|229.2
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has a 9-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.
- Against the spread, Oklahoma City has had better results on the road (6-1-0) than at home (6-2-0).
- The Thunder put up an average of 119.3 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers allow.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 10-0 ATS record and a 9-1 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Thunder vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|12-3
|6-1
|8-7
|76ers
|10-5
|8-3
|9-6
Thunder vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Thunder
|76ers
|119.3
|118.9
|5
|6
|10-0
|9-3
|9-1
|9-3
|110.2
|112.2
|9
|12
|9-2
|8-3
|9-2
|8-3
