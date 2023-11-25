Thunder vs. 76ers November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) match up with the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-PH.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Thunder vs. 76ers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, NBCS-PH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games
- November 14 at home vs the Spurs
- November 12 at the Suns
- November 16 at the Warriors
- November 19 at the Trail Blazers
- November 18 at the Warriors
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.
- Chet Holmgren posts 15.3 points, 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per game.
- Luguentz Dort averages 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Josh Giddey averages 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
76ers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gets the 76ers 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tobias Harris gives the 76ers 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The 76ers are receiving 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|76ers
|116.4
|Points Avg.
|118.6
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.4
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.