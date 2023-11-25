The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) match up with the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-PH.

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, NBCS-PH

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.

Chet Holmgren posts 15.3 points, 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per game.

Luguentz Dort averages 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Josh Giddey averages 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 boards.

76ers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gets the 76ers 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris gives the 76ers 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The 76ers are receiving 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.

Thunder vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Thunder 76ers 116.4 Points Avg. 118.6 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4 49.0% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.6% Three Point % 36.4%

