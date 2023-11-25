On Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Paycom Center, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5), beginning at 5:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-PH

BSOK and NBCS-PH Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info

Thunder vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 118.9 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 112.2 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +101 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder have a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They're putting up 119.3 points per game, fifth in the league, and are allowing 110.2 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 238.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 222.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Philadelphia has covered 10 times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 12-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Thunder and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

