Texas State vs. UT Arlington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Texas State matchup.
Texas State vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas State vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UT Arlington (-6.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UT Arlington (-6.5)
|134.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends
- Texas State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- UT Arlington is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- In the Mavericks' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.