The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Texas State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 274th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at ninth.

The Bobcats' 63.7 points per game are 13.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas State averaged 66.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.9.

At home, the Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game last season, 1.6 more than they allowed away (66.6).

Texas State knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than away (30%).

