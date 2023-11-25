The Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Texas Southern vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 31.5% clip from the field this season, 18.1 percentage points fewer than the 49.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

The Tigers are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 306th.

The Tigers average 22.4 fewer points per game (50.6) than the Bulldogs give up (73.0).

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Southern put up 75.4 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (74.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Texas Southern knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule