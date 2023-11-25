Saturday's contest that pits the California Golden Bears (6-0) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 64-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on November 25.

The Aggies are coming off of an 84-32 win against Winthrop in their most recent outing on Friday.

Texas A&M vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Texas A&M vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 64, Texas A&M 61

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

Texas A&M has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Texas A&M has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 66) on November 12

73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 212) on November 9

84-32 over Winthrop (No. 270) on November 24

80-35 at home over Houston Christian (No. 315) on November 20

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.6 BLK, 53.8 FG%

10.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.6 BLK, 53.8 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

13.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

10.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Sahara Jones: 8.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball and are allowing 48.8 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

