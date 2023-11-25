Sun Belt opponents will meet when the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) meet the Texas State Bobcats (6-5). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Texas State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 33, Texas State 23

South Alabama 33, Texas State 23 South Alabama has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

The Jaguars have gone 4-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7%).

Texas State has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

This season, the Bobcats have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Alabama (-5.5)



South Alabama (-5.5) In 11 South Alabama games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

In Texas State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been six Texas State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.

The total for the contest of 58.5 is 5.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for South Alabama (29.7 points per game) and Texas State (34.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.6 52.3 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 34.2 27.6 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.4 61.3 61.4 Implied Total AVG 35.7 36.8 35 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

