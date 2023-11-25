SMU vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The SMU Mustangs (9-2) will have their sixth-ranked scoring offense go up against the Navy Midshipmen (5-5), with the No. 121 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mustangs are heavily favored, by 18.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-18.5)
|45.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|SMU (-18.5)
|45.5
|-1050
|+660
SMU vs. Navy Betting Trends
- SMU has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mustangs are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
- Navy is 4-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Midshipmen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
