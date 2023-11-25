Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the 76ers - November 25
The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
In this article we will look at Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Points
|31.5
|30.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|6.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|PRA
|--
|42.8
|PR
|--
|36.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the 76ers
- Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.
- He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 112.2 points per game, the 76ers are the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.
- The 76ers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.
- The 76ers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 12 makes per contest, 12th in the league.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/12/2023
|35
|37
|8
|6
|1
|2
|1
|12/31/2022
|32
|14
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
