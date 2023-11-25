Our projection model predicts the North Texas Mean Green will take down the UAB Blazers on Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Apogee Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

North Texas vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Texas (-2) Under (73.5) North Texas 37, UAB 32

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Mean Green have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

The Mean Green's record against the spread is 6-4-1.

North Texas has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

This year, five of the Mean Green's 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 73.5 points, 9.3 higher than the average total in North Texas games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blazers have a 46.5% chance to win.

So far this season, the Blazers have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

UAB is 3-3 against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year.

Six of the Blazers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

The average total in UAB games this year is 13.9 less points than the point total of 73.5 in this outing.

Mean Green vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Texas 33.5 36.6 36.4 37.0 31.2 36.3 UAB 28.8 36.2 35.3 32.2 21.0 41.0

