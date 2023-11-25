AAC rivals will clash when the North Texas Mean Green (4-7) meet the UAB Blazers (4-7). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is North Texas vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Texas 37, UAB 32

North Texas 37, UAB 32 North Texas has put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Mean Green have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

UAB has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Blazers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Mean Green have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Texas (-2)



North Texas (-2) In 11 North Texas games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).

Against the spread, UAB is 6-5-0 this year.

The Blazers are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (73.5)



Under (73.5) North Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 73.5 points five times this season.

This season, three of UAB's games have finished with a combined score higher than 73.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.3 points per game, 11.2 points fewer than the point total of 73.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.2 65.5 63.2 Implied Total AVG 37.2 37.2 37.2 ATS Record 6-4-1 2-2-1 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.6 59.7 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35.9 34 38.2 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

