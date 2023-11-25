Saturday's contest features the North Texas Eagles (5-1) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) clashing at Reed Green Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-56 victory for heavily favored North Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 AM ET on November 25.

The Eagles are coming off of a 71-59 win over Samford in their last outing on Friday.

North Texas vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 76, North Dakota 56

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came against the Samford Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Eagles took home the 71-59 win at a neutral site on November 24.

The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-59 over Samford (No. 145) on November 24

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 156) on November 19

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 185) on November 9

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 214) on November 16

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

15.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 60.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 60.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.0 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

14.0 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Desiree Wooten: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dyani Robinson: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles average 80.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (130th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.0 points per game.

