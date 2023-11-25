On Saturday, November 25 at 5:00 PM CT, Jonesboro High School will host May High School in a game between 1A - teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

May vs. Jonesboro Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM CT

5:00 PM CT Location: Jonesboro, TX

Jonesboro, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

Springtown High School at Brownwood High School