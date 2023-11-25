The Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) visit the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Louisville owns the 28th-ranked offense this season (33.2 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 19th-best with just 18.4 points allowed per game. Kentucky is putting up 27.7 points per game on offense this season (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24.3 points per game (55th-ranked) on defense.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Louisville vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Louisville Kentucky 443.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.8 (105th) 317 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (37th) 186.8 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.3 (93rd) 256.3 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (93rd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 18 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 2,710 yards (246.4 ypg) on 197-of-301 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has 1,009 rushing yards on 150 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 200 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 92 times for 585 yards (53.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 741 yards as a receiver have come on 50 receptions (out of 78 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 365 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 292 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 2,234 yards on 181-of-323 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has rushed 172 times for 990 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 266 yards and five touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has piled up 20 carries and totaled 165 yards.

Dane Key's 528 receiving yards (48 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 36 receptions on 60 targets with four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has collected 501 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Barion Brown has racked up 391 reciving yards (35.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

