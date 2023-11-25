The Longwood Lancers (1-1) will face the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Longwood Game Information

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lamar vs. Longwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 67.9 274th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.2 163rd 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 14 334th

