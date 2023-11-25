The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners have averaged.
  • Incarnate Word is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 105th.
  • The Cardinals' 79.6 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 82.7 the Roadrunners allow.
  • When it scores more than 82.7 points, Incarnate Word is 2-0.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded eight fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (78.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word drained more 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Schreiner W 104-63 McDermott Center
11/18/2023 @ UAPB W 100-81 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/22/2023 Jacksonville State W 67-66 McDermott Center
11/25/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium

