Houston vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The UCF Knights (5-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-13.5)
|60.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-13.5)
|61.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Memphis vs Temple
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
Houston vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Houston is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- UCF has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.