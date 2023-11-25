The UCF Knights (5-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Houston vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Houston vs. UCF Betting Trends

Houston is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UCF has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

