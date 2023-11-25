The UCF Knights (5-6) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Houston Cougars (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF is putting up 33 points per game on offense, which ranks them 31st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 66th, giving up 26.5 points per contest. Houston has been struggling on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 31.9 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, regstering 24.6 points per contest (82nd-ranked).

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Houston vs. UCF Key Statistics

Houston UCF 369.4 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.8 (10th) 419.2 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.9 (93rd) 121 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.1 (4th) 248.4 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.7 (42nd) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 2,639 passing yards (239.9 per game) while completing 64.6% of his passes. He's thrown 21 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 405 yards (36.8 ypg) on 124 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 94 carries for 456 yards, or 41.5 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Sam Brown's 815 receiving yards (74.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 receptions on 94 targets with three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has recorded 503 receiving yards (45.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 62 targets have resulted in 38 grabs for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has recorded 1,821 yards (165.5 ypg) on 122-of-200 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 415 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey has 1,160 rushing yards on 190 carries with 14 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 231 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has been handed the ball 81 times this year and racked up 542 yards (49.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in 41 catches for 908 yards (82.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has put together a 755-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 60 targets.

Xavier Townsend's 26 catches have yielded 274 yards and two touchdowns.

