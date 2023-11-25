Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Collin County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plano West Senior High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
