Cedar Hill High School is away from home versus Tomball High School at 4:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 25.

Cedar Hill vs. Tomball Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baytown Christian Academy at St. Joseph Catholic School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Oakwood, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Lancaster High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Forneys, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Choctaw, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

